Positively Fort Wayne Oral Surgeon Helps Rebuild Tanzanian Village

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne oral surgeon Dr. Mulokozi Lugakingira works to offer his patients and others hope and happiness. Known as “Dr. Luga” for short, the Tanzanian born doctor has performed thousands of surgeries on local residents.

His most difficult surgery was performed on Lindsey Durnell. She was involved in a car crash that left her severely injured. “I got t-boned by a semi,” said Durnell. “I broke all the bones in my face. Dr. Luga had to wire my mouth shut.”

“That surgery took me about nine hours,” said Dr. Luga. Two years after the surgery and Durnell’s face shows no sign of the injuries she sustained. The new lease on life Dr. Luga has given her is something he is also trying to give to others in a different way.

Two years ago Dr. Luga and his wife Kos started a charity to help people 8,000 thousand miles away in the Katare Village, not far from where he grew up in Tanzania. “The village where I’m originally from is very very poor,” said Dr. Luga. “The school is such that there was one teacher, one book, no desks before we got there. There was no electricity in the entire school, no running water, the conditions were terrible.”

But thanks to contributions from Fort Wayne residents Dr. Luga’s non-profit called Kangera Advancement Incorporated has donated thousands of dollars to help. “We were able to raise $23,000 in 2015 and in 2016 we were able to raise $30,000,” said Kos Lugakingira. The donations also helped them build a new school, physics lab and library. “We provided books for 250 students and just to see the faces of students that’s never touched a new book is very rewarding,”.

Dr. Luga and his family visit the Katare Village at least once a year. They are already planning this year’s fundraiser. For more information go to the Kangera Advancement Inc.website.