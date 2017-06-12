Near-final results show Macron’s party winning

PARIS (AP) — Near-final results from France’s first-round parliamentary elections showed President Emmanuel Macron’s new movement winning by a large margin and set to land a huge majority in the final-round vote.

With 94 percent of votes counted, the Interior Ministry said Macron’s Republic on the Move! party won 28 percent of votes.

The conservative Republicans had 16 percent, followed by the far-right National Front with 14 percent.

The far-left party of Jean-Luc Melenchon had 11 percent while the Socialists, who dominated the last National Assembly, had just 7 percent.

Polling agencies projected that Macron’s party would win more than 400 of the 577 seats in the National Assembly in the second-round vote June 18.

Turnout was estimated at less than 49 percent, a record low for modern France.

