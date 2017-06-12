Monday Memories: Best Season For A Pitcher – LaTroy Hawkins 1993

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The best season a pitcher’s ever had in franchise history? It has to be 1993 when LaTroy Hawkins dominated the Midwest League league no TinCaps or Wizard has before.

A 20-year old from Gary, Hawkins went 15-5 with 179 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.06 that summer – all tops in the Midwest League.

He still holds the franchise record for strikeouts in a season, in a single game, and most complete game shutouts. Hawkins held the franchise record for wins from 1993 to 2009 before Erik Davis broke it with 16 wins for the MWL champion TinCaps.

After pitching in Fort Wayne in 1993 he made his MLB debut just two years later for the Minnesota Twins. All in all, he pitched 21 season in the majors, retiring after the 2015 campaign.

He racked up 127 saves in the big leagues,