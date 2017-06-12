Lutheran Health CEO out in wake of buyout try

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Brian Bauer has been removed as CEO of Lutheran Health Network.

According to a letter sent to Lutheran employees on Monday by Lutheran President of Operations Marty Bonick, Bauer was fired after “considerable thought” and “many discussions.” In the end, Bonick said of Bauer in the letter that “current circumstances put him in an untenable position and he is unable to continue in his leadership role.”

Aaron Garofola was also fired as CEO of Dupont Hospital, Bonick said in the same letter.

Current Vice President of Operations for Community Health Systems Professional Services Corporation Mike Poore has been named Lutheran’s interim CEO and will be responsible for day-to-day operations. Mike Young, a healthcare consultant who Bonick said has experience leading large health systems, has been appointed interim Chief Operating Officer.

“I know you join me in thanking Brian and Aaron for their leadership and accomplishments,” Bonick wrote in the letter.

The firings come three weeks after the parent company of Lutheran Health Network – Community Health Systems – rejected a $2.4 billion offer submitted by a group of 10 local doctors to buy the hospital system. In the days that followed, the physicians group said CHS told them they were unwilling to discuss critical issues at Lutheran Health Network. The doctors said CHS also failed to invest in the health network.