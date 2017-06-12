Kid Rock to play Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Kid Rock will perform in Fort Wayne in September.

The rocker announced Monday that he will play at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com, charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000 and the Ticketmaster mobile app.

There will be a local presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. Visit www.memorialcoliseum.com for more information.

Robert Randolph and The Family Band will be special guests for the Fort Wayne show.