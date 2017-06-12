Indiana rail line rerouting could cost residents homes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Some Indiana residents may lose their homes to make way for the realignment of a rail line.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the proposed South Shore line route near the South Bend International Airport is projected to cost up to $25 million.

The line would cut 10 minutes off the trip to the airport by taking a more direct route through an area that contains hundreds of homes.

The realignment is part of a larger $290 million project to double track 16 miles between Michigan City and Gary. It has an expected completion date of 2020, pending federal funding approval.

The airport and railroad had planned a similar project in 2005. The airport bought several area properties before shelving the project because of lack of funding.