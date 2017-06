FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Defensive lineman Tico Brown still has one season of high school football left to play at Homestead, but the Spartans standout has already made a decision on college.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound senior-to-be has verbally committed to Central Michigan University.

Brown led Homestead last year with 50 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks.