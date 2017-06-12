Hearing the Call: Team travels to Mozambique to provide hearing healthcare

Related Coverage Hearing the Call: Team travels to Middle East to fit hearing aids

MOZAMBIQUE (WANE) A group of Fort Wayne volunteers traveled to East Africa this week to bring hearing healthcare to people in need. The two-week mission trip – called “Hearing the Call” – brought a group of volunteers to Mozambique to fit those in need for hearing aids.

When the contingent arrived early in the morning, a large crowd of people was already waiting for help. Hearcare Audiology, along with volunteers from Fort Wayne, began to wade through the sea of people.

The idea of the trip was to bring the gift of hearing to people who do not have access to hearing healthcare.

For kids especially, hearing and education are tied together.

“You fit one person with hearing aids, you touch their entire families’ lives, and then you touch the extended families and their friends lives, because that child now has a future, their potential has just been expanded,” said Nora Stewart with HearCare Audiology.

Thanks to donations, the team was able to see more than 100 patients and fit more than 50.

The team will spend the rest of the week in Mozambique before moving on to Zambia.

We’ll continue to bring you stories from their journey throughout the week.

If you would like to help the group and volunteers, head to Hearing the Call’s website at HearingTheCall.org.