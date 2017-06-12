Fort Wayne man killed in Noble County crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) -Investigators are trying figure out what caused a crash that killed a Fort Wayne man. Police were called last night to a two vehicle crash at State Road 9 and Co Rd 100 West. Upon arrival, deputies found a GMC Sierra in the roadway and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 54 year old Bradley Shopoff of Fort Wayne.

A Peterbilt truck was found not too far away and the driver was uninjured. This crash remains under investigation and the sheriff’s office says it is not known if there were factors that contributed.