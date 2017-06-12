Fort Wayne among country’s ‘hottest’ real estate markets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne has been named one of the hottest housing markets by Realtor.com.

Realtor.com ranked Fort Wayne the 11th hottest housing market in the country, up from No. 14 just a month prior. Last summer, Realtor.com named Fort Wayne as the 10th hottest housing market in the country.

The rankings were determined by a combination of data: the supply of available homes, prices for residential real estate and how quickly homes were purchased.

Jenni Johnson, an associate broker with North Eastern Group Realty, said Fort Wayne’s housing marketing is indeed hot.

“Right now, we are experiencing one of the strongest seller’s markets we’ve ever had,” said Johnson. “Buyers are currently having to hustle to bid on properties the same day they were listed to try to get them secured before they are gone. Most homes are going into bidding wars and getting sold above list price. Inventory is low and with such a high demand for homes, the sellers are sitting comfortably in the driver’s seat.

“I would encourage anyone thinking of selling their home not to wait – now is the best time to sell.”

Vallejo, California is the No. 1 hottest real estate market, according to Realtor.com. San Francisco, Boston, Sacramento and Kennewick, Washington round out the Top 5 in the ranking.