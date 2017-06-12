Ex-Indianapolis officer convicted in fatal crash a free man

Related Coverage Ex-Indy officer appeals convictions in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A former Indianapolis police officer convicted of killing one motorcyclist and seriously injuring two others while driving drunk in his police cruiser has been released from prison after serving about four years of his 16-year sentence.

The Indiana Department of Correction says David Bisard was released from the Edinburgh Correctional Facility early Sunday.

Bisard was on-duty with a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when his cruiser plowed into motorcycles stopped at a traffic light on the city’s east side in 2010.

The Indianapolis Star reports three years of Bisard’s sentence were suspended, meaning he remains on probation for that amount of time. He also reduced his prison time with credit for good behavior, for earning an associate degree and completing vocational program, substance abuse and other programs.