Divers recover body of paddle boarder from lake in Indiana

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say divers have recovered the body of a paddle boarder who was reported missing at a lake in an Indianapolis suburb.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Conservation Officers responded Sunday along with the Fishers police and fire departments to Saxony Lake in Fishers. The paddle boarder had fallen into the water and struggled before going under.

Indiana Conservation Officers used sonar to help find the paddle boarder’s body on Sunday night.

The DNR identifies him as 39-year-old Anthony Pinner Jr. of Indianapolis. An autopsy is planned to determine cause of death.

Officials say Pinner could swim. They say a life jacket was found attached to the paddle board, but it wasn’t being used at the time he fell.

