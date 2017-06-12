Closing arguments set in police officer’s manslaughter trial

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Closing arguments are set for Monday in a Minnesota police officer’s manslaughter trial in the death of a black motorist.

St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo (yeh-RON’-ih-moh) Yanez is charged with killing Philando Castile following a traffic stop last July in a St. Paul suburb. Castile had informed Yanez when the officer approached Castile’s car that he was carrying a gun.

The shooting drew widespread attention after Castile’s girlfriend streamed the gruesome aftermath on Facebook.

The jury is expected to begin considering the case later Monday after just five days of testimony, evidence and arguments.

The trial was capped by Yanez’s first public words on the case since Castile died. He testified forcefully Friday that he saw Castile’s gun and that Castile disregarded his commands not to pull it out of his pocket.

