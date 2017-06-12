Chris Holtmann introduced as new hoops coach at Ohio State

COLUMBUS (WANE) – From a Bulldog to a Buckeye, Chris Holtmann was introduced as the new head basketball coach at Ohio State on Monday.

Holtmann gets an eight-year deal worth more than $3 million annually.

Holtmann, the reigning Big East coach of the year, has been at Butler for the past three years and took the team to the NCAA Tournament each year, with the Bulldogs reaching the Sweet 16 last season.

The 45-year-old Holtmann led the Bulldogs to a 70-31 record in his three seasons as head coach, including a 25-9 mark in 2016-17.

Ohio State parted ways with Thad Matta last Monday after two disappointing seasons, an exodus of players and some recruiting losses.