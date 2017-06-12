4 juveniles suspected in home break-in

MILFORD, Ind. (WANE) Police in Kosciusko County suspect a group of juveniles were involved in a Friday night break-in of a Milford home.

Officers from the Milford Police Department were called Friday to a home in the 300 block of Williams Street on a report of a possible break-in. When an officer arrived, three suspect ran away from the home. Another female juvenile was taken into custody at the home.

A Winona Lake Police K-9 tracked officers to a vehicle which investigators believed had been driven to the home by one of the suspects. Inside the vehicle, police found marijuana, paraphernalia, and a large amount of tools were located. The tools were reportedly stolen weeks ago from an Old Road 30 East property, police said.

As police were investigating, a male juvenile returned to scene and was taken into custody. Investigators spoke with the two other suspects.

Charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, fleeing law enforcement, criminal mischief and theft against all four juveniles have been forwarded to the Kosciusko County Prosecutor and Probation Department.