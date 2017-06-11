TinCaps Homer Three Times For Second Straight Day

Fort Wayne, Ind. – The TinCaps four-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon with a 6-5 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays) at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne (23-40) hit three home runs in the first three innings to jump out to an early lead. The first came in the bottom of the first inning. After hitting his first career home run on Saturday night, second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza hit his second career home run on Sunday afternoon to give the TinCaps a 1-0 lead.

The next two homers came in the third inning. Center fielder Rod Boykin led off the inning with a home run to make it 2-0. Two batters later, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his second home run in as many games to put Fort Wayne up 3-0. The home run for Tatis Jr. ties him for the team lead with eight homers this season.

TinCaps starting pitcher Reggie Lawson kept the Lugnuts guessing with his fastball-curveball combo. Lawson threw a career-high six scoreless innings, while striking out a career-high eight batters.

Lansing’s (34-26) offense came alive in the top of the seventh inning. Bo Bichette scored from second base on a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. single to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 3-1. Guerrero Jr. scored on a Nash Knight single to make it 3-2. Then, with runners on second and third base and one out, J.B. Woodman hit a three-run home run to give Lansing its first lead of the game, 5-3.

Fort Wayne tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on second and third and two outs, left fielder Jorge Oña singled up the middle to score both runners and tie the game, 5-5.

The Lugnuts regained the lead in the eighth off TinCaps reliever Emmanuel Ramirez (L). Edward Olivares powered a ball over the left-field wall for a solo home run that put Lansing back up for good, 6-5.

Lansing reliever Kirby Snead struck out five of the six batters he faced to earn his fourth win this season. Connor Eller (S) allowed two hits in the ninth inning, but worked out of trouble to get his first save of the year.

Next Game

Monday, June 12 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Adrian De Horta

– Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Andy Ravel

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn