Supporters of LGBTQ+ community rally downtown in March for Equality

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds gathered downtown to show support for the LGBTQ+ community in a rally called March for Equality.

It coincided with a national march hosted in Washington, D.C. and dozens of other cities across the U.S.

Locally, the march began at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bridge on South Clinton Street and ended on the green at the Allen County Courthouse.

Several speakers addressed the crowd to promote equal rights. Organizers said this year’s rallies were in honor of the victims lost at the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando last year.

Organizers said progress for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ over the last ten years has been positive, but many feel that is threatened and any further progress might be stymied.