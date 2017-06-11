Super Bowl champion Trai Essex hosts football camp in his hometown

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Andrew Luck wasn’t the only one with a football camp on Sunday. This one was hosted by a Super Bowl champion.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex returned home to Fort Wayne to host his football camp at New Haven High School. He reach the pinnacle of the sport twice in Super Bowl XL and XLIII.

In his camp, he focused on the basics of the game and having fun. Essex envisions his camp running annually and being a staple of the community just like Rod Woodson’s camp was for him.