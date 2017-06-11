Sheriff: Suspected impaired driver hits guardrail, flips vehicle on I-69

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in DeKalb County believe a crash on I-69 Saturday night was the result of an impaired driver.

According to a sheriff’s department statement, Kevin J. Schuhler, 24, Fort Wayne, was south on I-69 around 10:30 pm. Police said he was about three miles north of Auburn when he struck the end of a guardrail and a speed limit sign.

Schuhler’s vehicle flipped.

He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for a shoulder injury.

A statement said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.