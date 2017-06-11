Multiple motorcycle crashes breathe importance into biker safety ride

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A series of recent motorcycle crashes gave ABATE of Indiana Region 0 all the more reason to put on the Mayor’s Ride from Fort Wayne to Decatur Sunday. Around 500 bikers participated in the event to promote motorcycle safety and awareness.

“It’s kind of a show,” said Region 0 director Pam McCoy. “Can you see us now? Are you looking out for us? We need people wearing their gear. We need the public to be looking out for the motorcycles and we need the motorcyclists to be obeying the laws and riding safely, riding soberly. It’s very important to us.”

Four motorcycle crashes from Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11 in Fort Wayne gave more importance to the ride. Two of the riders died.

“As you know we’ve had a couple of accidents in the Fort Wayne area this weekend and motorcycle safety and awareness is the heart of this ride,” McCoy said. “Anybody that rides, we all know it’s a risk that we take. It doesn’t matter what you’re riding. You’re still family. We all grieve when we lose a rider.”

McCoy said they’re asking the public to be cautious around bikers, but they know it’s important they always look out for themselves.

“As riders we all notice when a rider is not riding properly or they’re getting out of control,” she said. “We say ‘hey, back down a little bit. We need to get their safely. Your family and your friends want to see you tomorrow.'”

The bikers took off from 7640 S. Anthony Blvd. on the southside of Fort Wayne and rode on US-27 South to Decatur.