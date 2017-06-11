Motorcycle crashes on St. Joe Center Road, driver seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle driver was seriously hurt after crashing his bike on Saint Joe Center Road Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Meadowbrook Drive around 4:15 p.m .

Police said the driver laid the bike down near a semi. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and police don’t know why he laid the bike down.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash or if the driver might have been racing.

The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No other details were immediately available.