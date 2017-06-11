More fun, water and music in store for 2017 Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – What better to do on a hot summer day than float at a sandbar with friends and enjoy some great music? That’s exactly what you can do at the Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival. And, it’s coming up here very soon.

Jeb Bartley who helps organize the festival and Lisa Caudill of the Steuben County Humane Society came on First News Sunday to give the details plus how the shelter is involved.

The Sandbar Music Festival is June 23-June 25. For a full schedule of events click here.