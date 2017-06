FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three people safely escaped a home after a dryer caught fire Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to 433 Spring Brook Road at 10:11 a.m.

Fire officials said they found smoke coming from a house and fire inside the laundry room. Crews were able to quickly get the fire out.

The home sustained minor smoke, water, and fire damage, according to the report.

No injures were reported.