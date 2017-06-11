DUP agrees principles to back UK Conservatives

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office says the Democratic Unionist Party has agreed principles to support her Conservative minority government.

This week’s election left the Conservatives several seats short of a majority in Parliament, so they are seeking a deal with the Northern Ireland-based DUP, which won 10 seats.

The deal sits uneasily with some Conservatives because of the DUP’s opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage.

The Protestant unionist party also had links with outlawed paramilitary groups during the years of Northern Ireland’s “Troubles.”

May’s office says that the DUP had agreed to in outline to a “confidence and supply” arrangement. That means the DUP will back the government on key votes, but it’s not a coalition government or a broader pact. Downing St. says the Cabinet will discuss the agreement Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.