DUP agrees principles to back UK Conservatives

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens as the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election appeared Friday to have backfired spectacularly, after an exit poll suggested her Conservative Party could lose its majority in Parliament. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

 

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office says the Democratic Unionist Party has agreed principles to support her Conservative minority government.

This week’s election left the Conservatives several seats short of a majority in Parliament, so they are seeking a deal with the Northern Ireland-based DUP, which won 10 seats.

The deal sits uneasily with some Conservatives because of the DUP’s opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage.

The Protestant unionist party also had links with outlawed paramilitary groups during the years of Northern Ireland’s “Troubles.”

May’s office says that the DUP had agreed to in outline to a “confidence and supply” arrangement. That means the DUP will back the government on key votes, but it’s not a coalition government or a broader pact. Downing St. says the Cabinet will discuss the agreement Monday.

 

