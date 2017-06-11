Colts Andrew Luck holds football camp in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Andrew Luck holds so many camps that he can’t even keep up.

The Colts quarterback held his Change the Play Camp Sunday morning on the campus of the University of Saint Francis. It’s the second straight year he’s come to town – and just one of many cities including Bloomington, Evansville, Columbus, South Bend and Indianapolis that Luck has traveled to this offseason.

This camp helps benefit Riley Children’s Hospital.

Luck recalled his younger days when he went to camps himself and the impact they had on his life.

“It’s an obligation as professional athletes, college athletes to understand that we do have a platform and that we need to make that platform positive,” he said.

The sixth year quarterback is coming off a pair of disappointing season in which he battled injuries. Luck threw 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season in Indianapolis. The Colts will begin training camp at the end of July.

Luck was joined by Colts backup quarterback Stephen Morris.