The Green Thumb – Direct Seeding

If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to liven up a spot in your yard or garden, direct seeding may be something to consider. This method may require a little more time, but it will cost less than purchasing flowers and transplanting them. Consider this for your annuals. Watch the video above to learn more seeding tips from Ricky Kemery at the Purdue Extension Service.

For more planting methods and other pointers, check out the latest Home Horticulture Newsletter.

