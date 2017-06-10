Swanigan returns to Utah, works out for Jazz

Andy McDonnell Published: Updated:
Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) gets a basket on a dunk against Norfolk State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WANE) – For Caleb Swanigan, his journey is coming full circle.

The Purdue big man and graduate of Homestead High School spent nearly nine years of his childhood in Salt Lake City, Utah. He had a difficult time growing up as he notably spent many nights sleeping at homeless shelters until he was adopted and moved to Fort Wayne. He worked out for that city in Jazz.

Swanigan said it was humbling to be back in Utah and the hardships he faced made him a better person and basketball player.

Related Posts