FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Max Hilligoss blew out his candles with his fastball at the TinCaps game.

He has a lot of candles as the South Whitley native turns 100 on Monday. A lot of his immediate family – as he has four children, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren – was in attendance to celebrate the milestone birthday.

Although the pitch bounced before home plate it was still a very impressive throw.

Max Hilligoss is about to turn 100 years young… and he's still got a cannon! Impressive first pitch at the @TinCaps game 💪🏻⚾️ pic.twitter.com/9Kq4vgYD30 — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) June 11, 2017