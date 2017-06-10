Police investigate possible double shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were dispatched at approximately 9:54 a.m. to a report of a possible double shooting at 4811 Weisser Park Avenue on the city’s southeast side.



Police have secured a large area with yellow caution tape and multiple department vehicles are on the scene. Officers could be seen talking to a small gathering of people in front of a house.

