Police investigate possible double shooting

Fort Wayne police on the scene of a reported double shooting in the 4800 block of Weisser Park Avenue on the morning of June 10, 2017.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were dispatched at approximately 9:54 a.m. to a report of a possible double shooting at 4811 Weisser Park Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

Police have secured a large area with yellow caution tape and multiple department vehicles are on the scene. Officers could be seen talking to a small gathering of people in front of a house.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew on the scene and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

