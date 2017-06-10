One man critical after motorcycle crash

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after crashing a motorcycle near Huntertown Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to State Road 3 near Cedar Canyons Road around 10:20 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene told NewsChannel 15 the man was trying to change lanes on a stretch of the road that is under construction. Witnesses said he lost control and ran into a guardrail when he moved from the unpaved side of the road to the paved side.

The motorcycle and its driver ended up in the ditch.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.