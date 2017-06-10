Northrop’s Schoenle to weigh options as MLB Draft approaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a stressful time – even without the college you committed to changing coaches.

Northrop’s Garrett Schoenle will weigh his options to decide the best path for his future in baseball in the coming days and weeks. Recently, the University of Cincinnati changed coaches but the pitcher-first baseman talked with the new manager Scott Googins and he feels confident in maintaining his commitment to the Bearcats. Now, Schoenle will keep a watchful eye on the MLB Draft that starts on Monday.

Several teams are very interested in Schoenle but it will need to be the right fit and contract to lure him to the pros right out of high school.