FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a big night at Baer Field Motorsports Park.

They inducted Ron Dantzer Sr., Sherrill Dimit, Terry Fisher Sr. and John Gatton Sr. in the Hall of Fame on the final Stan Perry Memorial Race on Saturday night.

Johnny VanDoorn also took the checkered flag for the ARCA/CRA Super Series in the Summit City 100.