‘Fort Wayne Comedy Club’ to open near downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new comedy club is opening near downtown Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Comedy Club will open its doors Saturday June 17 at 2104 South Calhoun Street. Michael Moses, the club’s Operations Manager, said they decided to keep the name simple as a marketing strategy.

“Most use Google, Bing or other search engines to find almost everything,” said Moses. “If they searched certain key words like Fort Wayne and Comedy, just maybe they’ll find us.”

Moses promises patrons will get more out of it than a good laugh. The menu will consist of a southern style cuisine, he said. In addition to comedy shows, the club will have live music and spoken word poetry. The building can also be rented out for private parties, small business meetings, and seminars.

The venue seats about 90 guests per show. Moses said the intimate setting will help the performers to connect with audience.

Moses got his start as a comedian at Snickerz Comedy club 13 years ago. Snickerz was a staple in the Fort Wayne community for 32 years. In 2015, the club’s owner Kevin Ferguson retired and put the popular comedy club up for sale. Moses said the club’s closing left a void that needed to be filled.

Saturday’s grand opening will is hosted by Cortney White and features comedian Brett Eastburn and headliner Byron Yeldell (Spanky Brown).

Guests can purchase tickets online or call for reservations at 260-426-6339 (4COMEDY).

People are encouraged purchase tickets ahead of time and to arrive early. Seating is not assigned it is “first-come, first-served.”