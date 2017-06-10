Event provides chance to enjoy water, land trails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The second annual Pedal, Paddle, and Play event drew a crowd to the banks of the Saint Mary’s River near downtown Saturday.

The event gives people the chance to experience Fort Wayne from a different perspective by encouraging use of the city’s water resources and land trails.

Those who attended the event at Fort Wayne Outfitters, 1004 Cass Street, could enjoy food, music, and a chance to win prizes.

First News Weekend Anchor Sara Schaeffer emceed the event.

Activities included biking, boating, a zip line, walking water balls, and live demonstrations.

The event benefited Northeast Indiana Water Trails.