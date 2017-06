ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A driver was critically hurt in a single car crash early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 5:30 Saturday morning in the 14000 block of Hoffman Road, near Franke Road.

The car came to a rest on its top. Parts of the vehicle were scattered across the road.

Hoffman Road was closed as Allen County police investigated the crash.

No other information was available Saturday morning.