INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – You can never count the Carroll doubles team out of it.

Center Grove’s Isabella Schoolcraft and Cassidy Hardin topped Carroll’s Mia Toscos and Lauren VanWyngarden in the state girls tennis tournament, 6-2, 6-1. The Chargers advanced to the finals with a clutch three-set victory earlier in the day.

In singles, Cantebury’s Kira Foster lost in the semi-finals to Carmel’s Lauren Lemonds, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

and that's the match, folks! Chargers play at 2pm vs. Center Grove! pic.twitter.com/46VdB0XAny — Carroll Tennis (@charger_tennis) June 10, 2017