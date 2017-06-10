Air Quality Action Day issued for Sunday, Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Sunday and Monday because of possible elevated ozone levels.

IDEM issued the alerts for five areas around Indiana, including Allen and Huntington counties.

The Live Doppler 15 Weather Team is forecasting temperatures into the 90s for both days.

Officials said Hoosiers can take steps to help reduce ozone:

Walk, bike, carpool, and public transportation helps cut vehicle emissions

Avoid using drive-thru services and combine errands into one trip

Avoid putting fuel into vehicles and lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

If you plan to idle your vehicle for longer than 30 seconds, turn off the engine

Turn off unnecessary lights and lower air conditioning units to below 75 degrees

Elevated ozone affects children and elderly mostly, including those with heart or lung conditions. Those who are sensitive to heat should avoid being outdoors or taking part in strenuous activities.

More information at Indiana SmogWatch.

Click here for the Live Doppler 15 Weather Team forecast.