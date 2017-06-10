2017 marks 29th year for Duck Race to benefit SCAN

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s quite a sight seeing close to 20,000 multi-colored rubber duckies float down the Saint Joseph River and the best part about it is it’s all for a good cause. It’s all about raising money for Stop Child Abuse and Neglect or SCAN. Heather Leas with SCAN joined First News Saturday for more information.

2017 marks the 29th year for the Weigand Construction Duck Race to Benefit SCAN. In just 7 weeks they sold more than 19,000 ducks with the help of volunteers, local businesses, staff, and many community events.

On the evening of June 17th, hundreds of people will come to Johnny Appleseed Park for fun and games and to watch the plastic ducks splash into the St. Joseph River and “paddle” their way to the finish line. Each plastic duck represents a raffle number and the top 25 ducks will win cash and prizes. Proceeds from the event will support SCAN in its many programs that support their mission to protect children, prepare parents, strengthen families, and educate the community to Stop Child Abuse and Neglect. The 2017 goal is to raise more than $212,000.

There is so much going on with this event including a 5K, food, and even fireworks. Check it out here.