State officials consider Purdue’s online university plans

WESTVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana education commission will vote on a university’s plans to create a new online university.

The Journal and Courier reports that Purdue officials presented their plans for NewU to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education Thursday.

The online university would stem from Purdue’s recent acquisition of for-profit Kaplan University.

University President Mitch Daniels says he hopes the online option will help increase education access to those who didn’t finish college.

Education officials raised questions about how the online school would affect Purdue’s reputation, the quality of the online university and the financial risk involved with the venture.

The commission will vote on NewU plans in August.

The Higher Learning Commission and the U.S. Department of Education must also give approval for the online university.

