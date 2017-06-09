South Whitley farmer turns 100-years-old

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) A humble and still active farmer is about to hit a milestone… turning 100-years-old.

A sign in the front yard of the Hilligoss family farm in South Whitley shows that the property has been in the family’s hands for more than 100 years. The man who does the farming now is turning 100 years old himself and has no plans of slowing down.

“It’s not a great thing like a lot of people make it,” Max Hilligoss said. “I never let it take advantage of me. I still do what I do.”

Despite turning 100 in a couple of days, Hilligoss is focused on the next task at hand, something he’s always done.

“There’s always something to do,” Hilligoss added,

There has always been something to do at his family farm, going back to his teenage years.

His grandpa bought the land in 1915 and Max has been running things since the 70’s, growing corn and soybeans, as well as raising animals.

“It’s just farm work,” Hilligoss said. “You get up in the morning and do your chores.”

In between the farm work and the chores, Max found the time to raise a family of four children, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren with his late wife Delores.

“It’s a great time for us all to celebrate,” daughter Nancy Josephson exclaimed.

That celebration will be happening this weekend as a reunion One highlight is expected to be throwing a first pitch at Saturday’s TinCaps game.

Max was an athlete that played and coached baseball while being a dedicated Yankees fan.

“We all want to get together to celebrate something happy,” Josephson added. “That’s why were all thrilled to do it.”

When asked what he would tell a younger version of himself if he knew he would be turning 100 years old, he answered: “Well, I really don’t know. You just have to do the work as it comes.