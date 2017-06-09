Small plane crashes before take-off

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A helicopter pilot who was in the air Friday noticed a small plane had crashed into a building. He circled overhead so officers could locate the crash site.

Investigators said the plane struck support posts that were front of a pole barn on County Road 37 east of Auburn. It did not actually make contact with the barn itself. The pilot, 77-year-old Michael Mooney, said the crash happened Thursday as he attempted to take off, but the grassy field airstrip was too rough and he lost control. The plane was never in the air.

The FAA will handle the investigation. Mooney was not hurt.