Police: Multi-county chase hits speeds over 120 mph

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A multi-county chase that began on I-69 near Evansville Thursday evening ended after authorities were finally able to deflate the tires of the car they were pursuing according to Indiana State Police.

The chase began just after 9 p.m. when the driver, who was wanted on felony drug charges, refused to pull over.

Officers tried to use tire deflation devices to slow down the Audi A4, but attempts were unsuccessful.

The driver of the Audi drove north on I-69 and then got onto I-64 where he reached speeds over 120 mph in Warrick County. The driver continued through Spencer County and into Dubois County where troopers were finally able to successfully deploy tire deflation devices.

The driver, Brandon L. Ferrari, 37, of Evansville was taken into custody without incident. His passenger, Tanisha Michelle Wolfe, 25, of Evansville was also arrested. Both were wanted in Vanderburgh County.

A search of the Audi resulted in the discovery of marijuana, methamphetamine, smoking devices, scales and plastic bags.

Ferrari faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and various other offenses.

Wolfe faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.