FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating a car vs. motorcycle crash that left one person dead. Officers were called to the intersection of Ohio and Eliza Streets around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Investigators on scene said the car was heading West on Eliza when the motorcyclist drove into the side of the car at the intersection.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew on the scene. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.