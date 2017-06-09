Multimatic investment latest of several in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Whether it’s a whole new company coming to town, like Multimatic, or a New Haven staple that is expanding and adding more jobs like Continental Diamond Tool, jobs are coming to New Haven, and the people of the town deserve a lot of the credit.

More than 100 jobs are coming to New Haven. The Canadian-based Multimatic is moving to the old Vera Bradley plant on Adams Center Road.

“Economic Development is beyond an office,” New Haven Director of Planning and Economic Development said. “It’s actually a community.”

It’s a community doing a good job attracting jobs. Multimatic starts production in New Haven by the end of the year.

“When we lost Vera Bradley that was a huge blow to the community,” Yoh said.

Yoh said Multimatic, an auto parts manufacturer, is a comparable company to put in the building since Vera Bradley left.

“It’s obviously not ladies handbags, but it’s going back to our roots and our heritage,” Yoh said. “Allen County has a rich history in the automotive industry.”

“It looks like it’s going to be quite the operation,” the building’s owner Bill Bean said.

Bean said the plans for Multimatic to move into the building have been going on for about a year. But neither he nor Yoh know what the exact investment will be.

“I can tell you from the equipment I’ve seen it’s going to be substantial,” Bean said.

Multimatic joins companies like Continental Diamond tool, Lipperts Components and Sauder Manufacturing planning economic investments in New Haven. Yoh said New Haven is attractive because of where it sits close to I-69, US 30 and US 24. It goes beyond logistics, as one investor previously told Yoh.

“He said ‘I want my employees to be happy so if they’re happy living in New Haven they’ll be happy working for me’,” Yoh recalled.

Some job posts are up on the company’s website already.