Kiermaier out 2 months with fractured hip

TAMPA, Fla. (WANE) Tampa Bay Rays center fielder and Fort Wayne native Kevin Kiermaier will be out for at least two months after suffering a hairline fracture in his hip, the team confirmed Friday.

The two-time Gold Glover was injured when he slid into first base trying to beat out an infield hit during Thursday’s game against the White Sox. He left the game on crutches.

Kiermaier, a former Bishop Luers High School standout, signed a 6-year, $53.5 million deal during Spring Training that ranked among the largest financial commitments the team has ever given a player.

Kiermaier is expected to be out until August at the earliest.