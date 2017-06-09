Indiana lawmaker again raises eyebrows over social media use

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An outspoken Indiana lawmaker is once again drawing scrutiny for his social media use, this time for suggesting that women who carry guns are “taking steps” and “learning how not to be a victim” of rape.

Republican Jim Lucas, of Seymour, made the comments in a Facebook post Monday. He was responding to an Indianapolis Star story where an advocate for sexual assault victims recounted her own sexual assault in 1994.

The reaction to the post was swift. It included those who accused Lucas of “victim blaming.” But it also included responses from those who were sympathetic to Lucas’ message of self-empowerment through the Second Amendment.

However, Lucas conceded that he needs to be more “sensitive” with his choice of language.

