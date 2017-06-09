Free Fridays: Fun events that won’t cost a penny

Happy Friday! Check out these events you can enjoy without shelling out a fortune!

Jefferson Pointe Friday Nites Live

Free Concert Series

Featuring the music of Sugar Shot

Courtyard Fountain

4130 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN

6:30pm to 8:30pm

Strawberry Full Moon Hike

Lindenwood Nature Preserve

600 Lindenwood Ave, Fort Wayne, IN

All ages welcome

Hike lasts about one hour

Starts at 9:30pm

New Haven Canal Days

Food, games and carnival rides

Schnelker Park

956 Park Ave, New Haven, IN

4pm-9pm

Tom and Jane Dustin Nature Preserve

Free Concert

Celebrate the preservation of the land with hillbilly music

1802 Chapman Rd, Huntertown, IN

6pm-8pm