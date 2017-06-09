Free Fridays: Fun events that won’t cost a penny

Happy Friday! Check out these events you can enjoy without shelling out a fortune!
Jefferson Pointe Friday Nites Live
Free Concert Series
Featuring the music of Sugar Shot
Courtyard Fountain
4130 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
6:30pm to 8:30pm
Strawberry Full Moon Hike
Lindenwood Nature Preserve
600 Lindenwood Ave, Fort Wayne, IN
All ages welcome
Hike lasts about one hour
Starts at 9:30pm
New Haven Canal Days
Food, games and carnival rides
Schnelker Park
956 Park Ave, New Haven, IN
4pm-9pm
Tom and Jane Dustin Nature Preserve
Free Concert
Celebrate the preservation of the land with hillbilly music
1802 Chapman Rd, Huntertown, IN
6pm-8pm