DNR lifts motorized watercraft ban in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A ban on motorized watercraft on the Indian Lakes Chain in LaGrange County has been lifted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The Indian Lakes Chain consists of Dallas, Witmer, Hackenberg, Westler and Messick Lakes.

Due to continued concern regarding high water levels, the emergency order restricting the operation of motorized watercraft will continue on the following lakes until further notice:

Noble County: West Lakes Chain which consists of Waldron, Steinbarger, Tamarack and Jones Lakes.