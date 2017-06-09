Deputy, husband turn selves in after murder charge

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas sheriff’s deputy and her husband have turned themselves in to authorities after they were indicted on murder charges in the death of a man they struggled with.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on its Twitter page Thursday night that Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry Thompson, were both in custody. No other details were provided, although court documents show that a $100,000 bond has been set for each.

The Harris County grand jury indicted both Thompsons earlier Thursday for a May 28 confrontation that left 24-year-old John Hernandez in a coma. He died three days later, and a medical examiner ruled that he died of lack of oxygen to the brain caused by strangulation and chest compression.

Investigators say Chauna Thompson, who was off duty, helped her husband restrain Hernandez after Terry Thompson saw an intoxicated Hernandez urinating outside of a Denny’s restaurant in Sheldon, 17 miles (27.36 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.