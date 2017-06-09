Decatur launches 6th annual sculpture tour

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The city of Decatur has unveiled 27 original sculptures, Friday night. This is the kick off of the 6th annual Decatur Sculpture Tour. The unveiling, along with other events, were held at Courthouse Square in Downtown Decatur.

The outdoor art exhibit features pieces of art made by 25 artists from eight states and the United Kingdom. There were 20 artists who attended the unveiling event Friday.

Anybody can take a tour. Participants can download the “Otocast” app on a smartphone to listen to artists talk about their sculptures. There are also audio and walking tour maps.

The Decatur Sculpture Tour has caught the attention of local and national sculpture artists, according to Decatur Mayor Ken Meyer.

“Our downtown is experiencing a transformation as art-centric activities increase because of the impact the tour has on the community,” said Meyer. “We could not be more pleased to host the 6th year of the tour.”

Tour visitors can vote for their favorite sculpture to determine which one will receive “The People’s Choice Award.” Votes must be cast by September 30. The winner will be announced in early October, according to officials.

The sculptures will be on display through April 2018. At that time the sculptures can be purchased. A portion of the proceeds go to the Decatur Sculpture Tour Committee.